WATCH: Punches thrown in Georgian parliament over ‘foreign agent’ bill April 16, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-punches-thrown-in-georgian-parliament-over-foreign-agent-bill/ Email Print Touted as a ‘Putin-style’ bill, it mandates certain companies to be labeled under foreign influence if 20% or more of the budget is secured overseas. WATCH: Chaos erupts in Georgia parliament as the MP from one party attacks the MP from another. Mamuka Mdinaradze was giving a speech on controversial legislation when he was attacked by an opposing member.The bill is being called “The Russian Bill” because it’s similar to… pic.twitter.com/9P7zwUTJ9k— 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) April 15, 2024 foreign agent lawGeorgiaprotests