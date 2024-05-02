Republican lawmakers under fire for citing New Testament in opposing antisemitism bill

21 House Republicans joined 70 Democrats in voting against bipartisan Antisemitism Awareness Act.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

A pair of Republican lawmakers came under fire Thursday, a day after they cited the New Testament in opposing a bill targeting antisemitism on U.S. college campuses.

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a bipartisan bill aimed at combating antisemitism in American education, following a series of high-profile anti-Israel demonstrations on college campuses and assaults on Jewish students.

Dubbed the Antisemitism Awareness Act, the bill would, if passed into law, apply the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism to federal anti-discrimination laws which regulate publicly-funded education programs across the country.

The bill, which was sponsored by New York Republican Rep. Mike Lawler, was cosponsored by 15 Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. Ritchie Torres (NY), who recently returned from a visit to Israel.

The House voted 320 to 91 in favor of the bill, with 21 Republican lawmakers joining 70 House Democrats in opposing the bill.

Some opponents of the bill warned that if the IHRA definition of antisemitism were applied to federal anti-discrimination laws, First Amendment protections of some hitherto protected free speech could be challenged.

“As someone who is also a longtime champion of protecting freedom of speech, I must oppose this misguided bill,” said New York Republican Jerry Nadler, a stalwart supporter of Israel.

“I will take lectures from no one about the need for vigorous efforts to fight antisemitism on campus or anywhere else. I am also a deeply committed Zionist who firmly believes in Israel’s right to exist as a homeland for the Jewish people.”

Rep. Torres, however, rejected the claim, telling NPR that he believes Nadler’s argument is a “false narrative.”

“I consider it complete nonsense.”

“If you can figure out how to critique the policies and practices of the Israeli government without calling for the destruction of Israel itself, then no reasonable person would ever accuse you of antisemitism.”

Some progressive Democrats denounced the bill as a political stunt.

Pramila Jayapal, a critic of Israel’s war with Hamas, claimed the legislation was a ploy to “divide Democrats” and to “weaponize” concerns over antisemitism.

Several conservative House Republicans cited the New Testament narrative of Jesus’ crucifixion and the “blood guilt” verse from the Book of Matthew in their rejection of the antisemitism bill.

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz and Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene both warned that the bill could criminalize traditional Christian beliefs.

“Antisemitism is wrong,” Greene tweeted, ” but I will not be voting for the Antisemitism Awareness Act of 2023 (H.R. 6090) today that could convict Christians of antisemitism for believing the Gospel that says Jesus was handed over to Herod to be crucified by the Jews.”

Shortly afterwards, Gaetz echoed Greene’s comments with his own tweet.

“This evening, I will vote AGAINST the ridiculous hate speech bill called the ‘Antisemitism Awareness Act’.”

“Antisemitism is wrong, but this legislation is written without regard for the Constitution, common sense, or even the common understanding of the meaning of words. The Gospel itself would meet the definition of antisemitism under the terms of this bill!”

“The bill says the definition of antisemitism includes ‘contemporary examples of antisemitism’ identified by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA). One of those examples includes: ‘…claims of Jews killing Jesus…’”

“The Bible is clear. There is no myth or controversy on this. Therefore, I will not support this bill.”

On Thursday, the pro-Israel Christian organization Passages, which organizes trips to Israel for Christian students, blasted Gaetz and Greene for their opposition to the bill.

“It is exactly at this moment, as the Jewish people are under attack across our country that Christians are called to be firm allies,” said CEO of Passages Scott Phillips.

“Unfortunately, there are some Members of Congress, who have a history of flirting with conspiracies against Jews who have tried to appropriate Christian Scriptures to defend their unjustifiable beliefs.”

“The Antisemitism Awareness Act is a vital tool in fighting Jew-hatred, and we applaud its passage and urge the Senate to pass the bill. This is important for the Jewish community, but it is also important for all those of good faith to show uncompromising solidarity with the Jewish people and the State of Israel.”