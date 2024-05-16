WATCH: Israeli Border Police thwart attempted stabbing attack in Old City May 16, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-border-police-thwart-attempted-stabbing-attack-in-old-city/ Email Print The officer began asking the suspicious man questions when the terrorist pulled his knife, attempting to stab the officer who neutralized him. 🇮🇱⚡️🇵🇸?-Israeli police released footage of the overnight attempted stabbing attack near occupied Jerusalem's Old City. According to reports, the perpetrator has not yet been identified.#Palestine–#Israel pic.twitter.com/lrbjNvMgo5— Millitary Nerd (@MilitaryNerdd) May 16, 2024 IDFOld Citystabbing attack