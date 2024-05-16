WATCH: IDF forces conduct extensive raids throughout Judea and Samaria May 16, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-forces-conduct-extensive-raids-throughout-judea-and-samaria/ Email Print Dozens of terrorists were arrested, with IDF units combing through multiple cities, confiscating weapons and detaining wanted terrorists for interrogation. כוחות צה"ל, שב"כ ומג"ב עצרו הלילה ברחבי יהודה ושומרון עשרה מבוקשים בפעילות טרורבעיר חברון ובכפר יטא שבחטיבת יהודה הכוחות עצרו שלושה מבוקשים ותחקרו חשודים רבים.בטול כרם שבמנשה, בחוסאן שבחטיבת עציון, ובאל בירה וענתא שבחטיבת בנימין הלוחמים עצרו חמישה מבוקשים >> pic.twitter.com/nsyWicQjge — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 15, 2024 IDF Counter-terrorism activity in Qalqilya, four terrorists were hit, some in critical condition. https://t.co/TVOuzwysbz pic.twitter.com/DIm1qM4Q7L— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 16, 2024 counter-terror raidsIDFJudea and Samaria