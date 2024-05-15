EU warns Rafah operation threatens Israel’s relations with Europe

EU’s foreign affairs chief presses Israel to end military operations in Rafah, warning of ‘heavy strain’ on ties between the Jewish state and Europe.

By World Israel News Staff

The European Union’s foreign affairs chief pressed Israel to end its military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah Wednesday, warning that its continuation could jeopardize ties between Israel and Europe.

Josep Borrel, the left-wing Spanish lawmaker currently serving as High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, issued a statement Wednesday accusing Israel’s Rafah operation of interfering with the distribution of aid to Gazans in the southern Strip.

“The European Union urges Israel to end its military operation in Rafah immediately,” Borrell said.

“This operation is further disrupting the distribution of humanitarian aid in Gaza and is leading to more internal displacement, exposure to famine and human suffering.”

“More than a million civilians are sheltering in and around Rafah and have been told to evacuate to areas that, according to the United Nations, cannot be considered safe.”

“While the EU recognises Israel’s right to defend itself, Israel must do so in line with International Humanitarian Law and provide safety to civilians,” Borrell continued.

Borrell also urged Israel to permit aid through the Egyptian border at the Rafah checkpoint, after the IDF seized control of the frontier at the outset of the operation.

“The European Union is calling on Israel to refrain from further exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and reopen the crossing point of Rafah. Should Israel continue its military operation in Rafah, it would inevitably put a heavy strain on the EU’s relationship with Israel.”

“Under International Humanitarian Law, Israel must allow and facilitate unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians. The International Court of Justice made this clear in its orders of 26 January and 28 March. In this regard, the European Union also condemns the attack by Hamas on the Kerem Shalom crossing which has further obstructed the delivery of humanitarian relief.”