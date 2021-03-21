Sara Netanyahu discharged from hospital after appendectomy

The prime minister thanked the doctors and nurses who cared for his wife during and after her appendectomy.

By World Israel News Staff and AP

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife Sara was discharged from Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital at the end of this week.

She was admitted due to appendicitis and underwent an appendectomy at the Jerusalem area hospital.

“The Prime Minister and his wife would like to thank the many citizens who sent their best wishes for her recovery, and the doctors and nurses in the surgery department. They would like to specially thank Prof. Yoram Weiss and surgery department head Prof. Alon Pikarsky,” said a statement from Netanyahu’s office.

An official statement released immediately after the surgery said the prime minister was with his wife before she entered the operating room.

In addition to his wife’s health issues, Netanyahu is also facing a corruption trial, in addition to national elections this Tuesday.

On Saturday, he told Channel 12 that opposes a proposal to stop his trial on charges of corruption, calling the accusations “fabricated.”

“You don’t stop a trial,” said Netanyahu, adding, “I will stand trial and I will win.”

Netanyahu also commented on the upcoming elections, referring to them as “the trial before the public,” which he said will be decided by the Israeli people “not the prosecutors.”

The prime minister rejected claims that he plans to fire Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, the official who indicted him in the graft cases.

As Channel 12 aired Netanyahu’s comments on Saturday night, Israelis demonstrated outside the prime minister’s official residence, calling for his ouster ahead of this week’s parliamentary elections.

The protests against Netanyahu have taken place for nine months, but have lost strength in recent months in part due to cold winter weather and after early elections were declared in December.

Saturday’s night’s gathering in central Jerusalem was the largest protest in months.