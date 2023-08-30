Terror in Jerusalem: One wounded in stabbing attack near light rail station

Police at the scene of a terror attack on the Jerusalem Light Rail, August 30, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/FLASH90)

Terrorist dressed as Ultra-Orthodox man stabs 25-year-old Israeli at light rail train station in the capital.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

One man was wounded in a terrorist stabbing attack at a light rail station in northern Jerusalem Wednesday evening.

The attack occurred at the Shivtei Yisrael light rail station just before 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, when an Arab resident of the capital disguised as a member of the Ultra-Orthodox Jewish community approached an Israeli man and stabbed him in the back.

The victim, a man roughly 25 years of age, was moderately wounded in the attack. A Border Police officer who had been riding on the light rail opened fire on the terrorist shortly after the attack began, killing him.

Emergency first responders from Magen David Adom and Hatzalah were dispatched to the scene of the attack and treated the victim before evacuating him to Shaare Zedek Medical Center.

“When we arrived at the light rail station on Shimon Hatzaddik Street we saw a man roughly 25 years of age, fully conscious, with a stab wound in his upper body,” recalled MDA paramedics Elad Rozmarin and Sarah Kapach.

“We provided him with life-saving treatment and then evacuated him to the hospital while he was in moderate condition.”

Earlier on Wednesday, an IDF soldier was injured in a ramming attack outside of a military post next to Beit Hagai, in the Hebron district.