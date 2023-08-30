IDF soldier injured in car ramming near Hebron

The scene of the attack in the South Hebron Hills, Aug. 30, 2023. (Rescuers Without Borders)

Palestinian terrorist shot after ramming his car into a military post near Beit Hagai, outside of Hebron.

By JNS

An Israel Defense Forces soldier was lightly injured on Wednesday when a Palestinian terrorist rammed his car into a military post near Beit Hagai, located close to Hebron in Judea.

According to the military, the assailant accelerated toward the IDF post as he approached Junction 200, prompting troops to respond.

Israeli media reported that the Palestinian was shot and “neutralized.”

The injured soldier was evacuated to the hospital in good condition.

The attack comes nine days after Batsheva Nigri, a mother of three from Beit Hagai, was killed and another man was seriously wounded in a terrorist shooting in the same area.

Nigri’s young daughter, who was in the back seat of the car at the time of the attack, was not injured.

On Tuesday, four Jewish shepherds were wounded when dozens of masked Arabs attacked them as they were herding their flock in the Binyamin region of Samaria.

Video said to be from the scene of the terrorist attack shows the Arabs wielding clubs and throwing stones at the shepherds at a farm northeast of Jerusalem, between the Israeli communities of Ma’ale Mikhmas and Rimonim.

Other residents from the farm who came to help were also reportedly attacked.

A day earlier, IDF soldiers conducting an operation near Ya’bad in northwestern Samaria were attacked by terrorists who threw explosive devices at them from a passing vehicle.

The soldiers responded by opening fire on the terrorists. Additional gunfire was also heard in the area.

Soldiers arrested a number of wounded terrorists and confiscated their vehicle.