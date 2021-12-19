Terror widow: Husband’s will was to re-establish Homesh yeshiva

“Bring us home. Take care of the boys [there] so that there will be no more widows like me.”

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

Once asked what he would do if he only had one year left to live, Yehuda Dimentman replied that he would study Torah on the ruins of the Homesh yeshiva in Samaria, whose settlement was also evacuated as part of the 2005 Gaza disengagement.

That’s what Etya Dimentman said in her first remarks to the press since her husband’s murder. Re-establishing that yeshiva was all Yehuda wanted.

The 25-year-old Dimentman was killed and two others injured in a drive-by shooting near his home in Shavei Shomron on Thursday. Israeli security forces apprehended the two terrorists responsible for the attack along with four accomplices on Sunday. The two were affiliated with Islamic Jihad.

Dimentman studied for years in an unauthorized yeshiva in Homesh.

Speaking to reporters from her in-laws’ home in Mevasseret Zion, outside Jerusalem, Mrs. Dimentman directed her comments to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

“I have only one hope and one request from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. That Yehuda’s murder will not be in vain. I call on the Prime Minister to authorize the Homesh Yeshiva” and to rebuild the community, she said.

“Bring us home,” she added. ” Take care of the boys [there] so that there will be no more widows like me and no more orphans like David,” referring to her nine-month-old son.

The IDF blocked access to Homesh to block settlers trying to set up makeshift buildings.

Homesh, along with the northern Samarian communities of Kadim, Ganim and Sa-Nur were evacuated during the Gaza disengagement. Dimentman wasn’t a resident of Homesh when it was dismantled in 2005.