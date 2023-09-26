Terrorists film themselves shooting at IDF soldiers in Samaria

Terrorists open fire on IDF soldiers, uploading the video to social media.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

A group of Palestinian terrorists opened fire on an Israeli army position in Samaria Tuesday, less than a day after the end of the Yom Kippur holiday.

The attack took place Tuesday morning outside of the Palestinian Authority-administered village of Shuweika, in the Tulkarem district in Samaria, when at least three Arab terrorists opened fire at a group of IDF soldiers stationed at an army post near the town.

According to a statement by the IDF, the soldiers returned fire, but did not confirm a hit.

The army has launched a manhunt for the terrorists.

During preliminary searches following the attack, bullet casings were located on the outskirts of Shuweika.

No injuries were reported in the attack.

The terrorists filmed the attack and uploaded the video to social media outlets.







תיעוד ניסיון פיגוע בטולכרם: מחבלים ירו לעבר עמדה צבאית סמוך לכפר שוויכה. לא היו נפגעים; מצוד אחר המחבלים | לפרטים נוספים >>> https://t.co/8kmp9NbTjW@ItayBlumental pic.twitter.com/qqx3lEYvYU — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 26, 2023

Hours later, a second shooting attack was reported in the Jordan Valley, when terrorists opened fire on a passing vehicle near the Hamra Junction.

The IDF has launched searches for the terrorists involved, but later reported that the suspected attack was in fact a false alarm caused by the sound of a tire blowing out.

“Following the initial report regarding shots fired from a passing vehicle adjacent to the Hamra Junction, this appears to be a false report and there is no risk of a security incident,” an IDF spokesperson said.

Five terrorists were arrested during Israeli counter-terror sweeps of Judea and Samaria, with one terrorist arrested and a gun confiscated in Deir Samat, near Hebron, and four more terrorists taken into custody in the village of Silwad, near Ramallah.