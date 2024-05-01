WATCH: Hamas supporters clash with counter-protesters at UCLA Gaza encampment May 1, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-supporters-clash-with-counter-protesters-at-ucla-gaza-encampment/ Email Print For over 2 hours protesters brawled with fireworks being shot at the Gaza encampment. UCLA descends into complete Lord of the Flies chaos.No administrationNo Karen BassNo Lindsey HorvathNo Gavin NewsomA complete failure of leadership from top to bottom, yet there will be zero repercussions, because it’s (D)ifferent. pic.twitter.com/RTI9guJbss — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 1, 2024 It's so incredibly clear that the police stood aside and let a pro Israeli lynch mob run wild at UCLA. They did nothing for two hours as violent Zionists assaulted students, launched fireworks into the encampment, and sprayed mace on students. pic.twitter.com/kyT4mOLbMk— Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) May 1, 2024 assaultHamas supporterspro-IsraelriotsUCLA