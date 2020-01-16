Thai military forces team up with IDF for joint cyber drill

Many countries are flocking to Israel, considered to have the most cyber-advanced military in the world, to receive training and guidance in cyber warfare, according to Israel Hayom.

By World Israel News Staff

Thai military forces have partnered up with the IDF to conduct their first-ever cyber drill, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said on Wednesday.

According to Israel Hayom, the joint cyber drill involved the IDF’s C4I Corps: Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and Intelligence Directorate and focused on dealing with a wide range of digital threats, such as cyberattacks and cyberterrorism.

C4I Col. A. did not elaborate on the details of the operation because they are classified, but he did explain why cyber training is necessary in today’s technologically dependent world.

“The cyber threat has become a global trend, and there is hardly any country in the world that does not invest money and capability in protecting its digital conferences – the more technological the country, the greater the challenge,” Col. A. said.

“In cyber defense, we never know where the next threat will come from. In 99 percent of cases, the threat will not come directly from the target country, but through a third party, so such collaborations foster valuable ties for a rainy day,” he added.

Many countries are flocking to Israel, considered to be the most cyber-advanced military in the world, to receive training and guidance in cyber warfare and defense, according to Israel Hayom. In 2019, eight foreign militaries came to Israel to receive cyber training and many more are expected to come in the near future as Israel continues to pave the way in this crucial area, said the newspaper.

Col. A. explained that the IDF cyber division customizes a training program in accordance with each foreign military’s own technological abilities in order to enable it to succeed and learn, rather than to over-challenge them.

“We have no interest in having people sit in front of a computer and not know what to do. We aim for a successful result and a positive experience,” he said.