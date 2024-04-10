Tucker Carlson slams pro-Israel Christians

‘Antisemitic filth’ – American conservatives slam Tucker Carlson over anti-Israel ‘hit piece.’

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Right-wing pundit Tucker Carlson came under fire Tuesday, after he took aim at Christian supporters of the State of Israel during an interview with an anti-Israel pastor.

Carlson, who was fired from Fox News last year and now hosts “Tucker Carlson Uncensored” on Twitter/X, interviewed Munther Isaac, a Lutheran pastor in Bethlehem and long-time Israel critic who has accused Israel of “genocide” and who recently signed onto a letter demanding President Joe Biden force Israel into a permanent ceasefire with Hamas.

In his Easter sermon last month, Isaac declared the Christian cross to be “an important Palestinian symbol.”

In the interview, which was published Tuesday, Isaac criticized American Christian Zionists, claiming their financial support for Israel was used in part to displace Palestinian Christians.

“A lot of the money that comes from churches…goes not just to the Israeli military but to the building of settlements. Many of these settlements are built on land confiscated from Palestinians, and in many cases, from Palestinian Christian families,” Munther claimed.

Ep. 91 How does the government of Israel treat Christians? In the West, Christian leaders don’t seem interested in knowing the answer. They should be. Here’s the view of a pastor from Bethlehem. pic.twitter.com/Gvo116ojnf — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 9, 2024

“It is very obvious to me that many Evangelical leaders in the United States care much more about the highly secular government of Israel than they care about Christian communities in the Middle East,” Carlson responded.

Munther later blamed the October 7th invasion and subsequent massacres on Israel’s policies, a claim which went unchallenged by Carlson. Immediately following October 7th, Munther had lauded the attacks, calling them a testament to “the strength of the Palestinian man who defied his siege.”

“Not continuing to support Israel unconditionally, without holding them accountable, which is, in my opinion, what drove us to this mess right now, with the catastrophe of thousands of Palestinians killed and October 7th and all of that – it is all of these policies.”

Carlson, apparently accepting Isaac’s accusations against Israel, chided Republican lawmakers for their support of the Jewish state.

“It would be pretty easy for Republicans in the U.S. Congress to say ‘We support the government of Israel, but if touch a single Christian, harm a single church, prevent any Christian from practicing his religion, you’re done.'”

“If you wake up in the morning and decide that your Christian faith requires you to support a foreign government blowing up churches and killing Christians I think you’ve lost the thread,” Carlson said, in a quote which was later retweeted by pundit Candace Owens.

Owens recently parted ways with The Daily Wire, a conservative outlet, after Owens accused Israel of genocide and liked a tweet claiming Rabbi Shmuley Boteach was “drunk on Christian blood.”

Caroline Glick, a conservative American-born columnist now living in Israel, excoriated Carlson, calling the interview a “hit piece.”

“This is mendacious hit piece that shows Tucker’s generally well-hidden hand,” Glick tweeted Tuesday.

“The Christian population of Bethlehem all but disappeared after the PLO took over in 1996 due to Islamic persecution. The only Christian population in the Middle East that is growing is the Christian community in Israel.”

The Christian community in Gaza disappeared after Hamas took over in 2005. In 2002, PLO terrorists took nuns and priests hostages in a standoff with IDF forces in the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem.”

John Podhoretz, editor of the right-leaning Commentary magazine and a former speechwriter for presidents Reagan and George H.W. Bush, took to Twitter/X to call Carlson “Anti Semite filth” in response to Tuesday’s interview.

David Friedman, who served as U.S. Ambassador to Israel under then-President Donald Trump, pointed to the demographic shift in areas under Palestinian Authority control to rebut Isaac’s claims.

“Tucker, my friend, before the Palestinians took over Bethlehem pursuant to the Oslo Accords in the mid-1990’s, Bethlehem was under Israeli control and its population was 80% Christian.”

“It was one of the centers of the Christian world. Since Oslo and the resulting Palestinian rule, Bethlehem became 80% Muslim and Christians are afraid. But they don’t speak out against the Palestinian Authority because you just can’t and survive.”