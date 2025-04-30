WATCH: American politician crashes Muslim rally in Texas – ‘Islam is the religion of rape’ April 30, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-american-politician-crashes-muslim-rally-in-texas-islam-is-the-religion-of-rape/ Email Print Valentina Gomez, an American politician running for Congress, appeared in a Muslim headdress while accusing Islam of being a religion of rape, incest, and pedophilia, claiming its followers “bow down to a stupid rock.”https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-30-at-01.23.22_3ab232b4.mp4 IslamMurderrape