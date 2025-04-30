Search

WATCH: American politician crashes Muslim rally in Texas – ‘Islam is the religion of rape’

Valentina Gomez, an American politician running for Congress, appeared in a Muslim headdress while accusing Islam of being a religion of rape, incest, and pedophilia, claiming its followers “bow down to a stupid rock.”

