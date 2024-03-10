WATCH: An inside look at the robot dogs employed by the IDF March 10, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-an-inside-look-at-the-robot-dogs-employed-by-the-idf/ Email Print These dogs can be equipped with weapons, and cameras, and are used for intelligence gathering. 🤓🤓🤓Israel buys these robots from an American company called Ghost Robotics to hunt down terrorists .Each of these robotic dogs costs 165,000 US dollars.They can get back on their feet even if they are dropped to the ground. 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/kNCJSphFFD — Drake Slayer (@drakeslayer100) March 9, 2024 IDF’s robot dogs pic.twitter.com/KGFYTKVMlG— Rat Bastard (@RRespawned) March 9, 2024 Do you’ll remember that episode of Black Mirror with the killer robot dogs? They’re testing these on the Palestinians right now. How long do you think it will take before they’re on the streets of America?pic.twitter.com/6uKmqTdLNh— Derenic Byrd (@DerenicByrd) March 4, 2024 Read Israeli Bedouin arrested for sharing sensitive IDF intel, training with Hamas Ghost RoboticsHamasrobot dogs