WATCH: British PM ‘flattered’ to be called ‘nice Jewish boy’ June 21, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-british-pm-flattered-to-be-called-nice-jewish-boy/ Email Print “I was told the other day that it was a bit of a tradition at Jewish community dinners for the guest speaker to trace their Jewish heritage,” British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, addressing the Jewish Care charity’s annual dinner Monday night at London’s Grosvenor House, told the crowd, The Jewish Chronicle reported. Sunak quipped that he was “pretty flattered” to find out that the paper called him a “nice Jewish boy.” The Prime Minister @RishiSunak said he was flattered to read @joshglancy’s piece calling him a “nice Jewish boy” pic.twitter.com/7Nar2K2bS1 — The Jewish Chronicle (@JewishChron) June 19, 2023 British JewsGreat BritainRishi Sunak