WATCH: Chilling footage of Israelis being taken hostage

https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-chilling-footage-of-israelis-being-taken-hostage/
Newly-released footage shows how Hamas terrorists took Israeli civilians hostage, speaking to them in English, and shooting some of the captives.

WARNING: The video below contains disturbing scenes of violence. Viewer discretion advised.