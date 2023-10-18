WATCH: Chilling footage of Israelis being taken hostage October 18, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-chilling-footage-of-israelis-being-taken-hostage/ Email Print Newly-released footage shows how Hamas terrorists took Israeli civilians hostage, speaking to them in English, and shooting some of the captives. WARNING: The video below contains disturbing scenes of violence. Viewer discretion advised. https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/hostages-shots.mp4 Hamashamas kidnappingIsraeli captives in Gaza