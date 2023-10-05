WATCH: Graphic video shows terrorist shooting at car in Huwara

A video taken by another driver shows the Palestinian terrorist shooting at a car in which an Israeli man, his pregnant wife, and their 18-month-old were traveling.

SHOCKING FOOTAGE: Today, a Palestinian terrorist opened fire at close range at an Israeli vehicle in Huwara. The vehicle was being driven by a pregnant woman and a small child was in the back seat. Miraculously no one was injured; the IDF is searching for the terrorist. pic.twitter.com/NTdHy3ph2o — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) October 5, 2023