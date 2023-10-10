WATCH: Hamas calls themselves a genocidal organization vowing to ‘annihilate all Jews’ October 10, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hamas-calls-themselves-a-genocidal-organization-vowing-to-annihilate-all-jews/ Email Print An IDF video shows how proud Hamas is to be a genocidal terrorist organization with the same goal as the Nazis. Hamas is a genocidal terrorist organization. They said it themselves: pic.twitter.com/zzz6gkVkkd — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) Yes, they are crystal clear about this — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 10, 2023 HamasIsraeli captivesOperation Iron Swords