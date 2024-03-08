WATCH: IDF strikes destroy rocket launchers and Hamas infrastructure March 8, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-idf-strikes-destroy-rocket-launchers-and-hamas-infrastructure/ Email Print Launchers aimed at Gaza border towns were swiftly destroyed after firing rockets at the communities. The IDF swiftly responded to rocket attacks on Sderot and Nahal Oz, targeting the areas of origin and a weapons depot. In Khan Younis, the Bislamach Brigade engaged gunmen and uncovered tunnel shafts.The 7th Armored Brigade and Givati Brigade destroyed rocket launchers and… pic.twitter.com/vrmldxzpQZ — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 8, 2024 HamasIDFrocket launchers