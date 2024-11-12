WATCH: Imams in the UK call for the death of Jews November 12, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-imams-in-the-uk-call-for-the-death-of-jews/ Email Print European countries have descended into the antisemitic low not seen since the Holocaust, this is caused in part by the hundreds of thousands of Muslim migrants shepherded into Europe.Footage has been released by @TalkTV of Muslim Imams calling to k*ll Jews in mosques around the UK. pic.twitter.com/hDVZuk0igc— Don Keith (@RealDonKeith) November 11, 2024 AntisemitismimamsUK