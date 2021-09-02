WATCH: Israeli President Isaac Herzog wishes happy new year to Jewish world – his ‘extended family’ September 2, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-israeli-president-isaac-herzog-wishes-happy-new-year-to-jewish-world-his-extended-family/ Email Print Israeli President Isaac Herzog has released a special greeting in honor of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, wishing Jewish diaspora “a year of health and of coming together.” Diaspora JewryHigh HolidaysIsaac HerzogRosh Hashanah