WATCH: Israel's reps in the US 'should be out of their offices every single day,' presenting Israel's case March 20, 2023

Gideon Israel, founder and president of the Jerusalem Washington Center, discusses with ILTV the shift in the Democratic party towards the Palestinians in recent years and what he believes needs to be done.

American college campusesDemocratic partyIsraeli diplomacyIsraeli-Palestinian conflictUS-Israel relations