The Muslim Wakf dumps garbage on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem – the holiest site for the Jewish people and Islam’s third-holiest.

If Al Aqsa and Dome of the Rock are so important to them, why are they dumping garbage in front of the Mosque? #Jerusalem #Israel pic.twitter.com/IPedENEtaB

