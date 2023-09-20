WATCH: Palestinian Authority minister calls for holy sites to be ‘purified’ of ‘criminal infidels’ September 20, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-palestinian-authority-minister-calls-for-holy-sites-to-be-purified-of-criminal-infidels/ Email Print Hatem al-Bakri, the Palestinian Authority’s Minister of Religious Affairs, calls for Temple Mount and Tomb of the Patriarchs to be ‘purified’ of the ‘defilement of criminal infidels.’ IncitementPalestinian AuthorityPalestinian incitement