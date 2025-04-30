Search

WATCH: Survivor of Oct. 7 Kibbutz Be’eri massacre shares chilling account of Hamas attack

In a harrowing firsthand account, survivor Lior Alon recalls the unimaginable horror, devastating loss, and desperate resilience of October 7, when Hamas terrorists stormed Kibbutz Be’eri—burning homes and slaughtering families.



