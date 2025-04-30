WATCH: Survivor of Oct. 7 Kibbutz Be’eri massacre shares chilling account of Hamas attack April 30, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-survivor-of-oct-7-kibbutz-beeri-massacre-shares-chilling-account-of-hamas-attack/ Email Print In a harrowing firsthand account, survivor Lior Alon recalls the unimaginable horror, devastating loss, and desperate resilience of October 7, when Hamas terrorists stormed Kibbutz Be’eri—burning homes and slaughtering families. HamasKibbitz BeeriOct 7th