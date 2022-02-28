Yad Vashem: Keep Nazis out of Russia-Ukraine war

Protesters in Tel Aviv march against the Russian invasion to the Ukraine, Feb. 26, 2022. (Tomer Neuberg/Flash90)

“Yad Vashem condemns this trivialization and distortion of the historical facts of the Holocaust.”

By TPS

Yad Vashem, Israel’s national Holocaust memorial, called on all parties to refrain from the use of terminology related to the Holocaust and analogies to Nazi Germany when relating to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Yad Vashem stated Sunday that it “deplores” the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which “will inevitably lead to dire consequences.”

“We fear in particular for the wellbeing of innocent civilians and deplore any deliberate endangerment of their safety,” it stated.

It pointed to the fact that “the propagandist discourse accompanying the current hostilities is saturated with irresponsible statements and completely inaccurate comparisons with Nazi ideology and actions before and during the Holocaust. Yad Vashem condemns this trivialization and distortion of the historical facts of the Holocaust.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that his invasion of Ukraine was meant for the “de-Nazification” of the country, while the Ukrainians have compared the Russian invasion to Nazi Germany’s invasion of Poland and World War II.

On Saturday night, thousands of Israelis, many of Russian and Ukrainian descent, protested Russian’s invasion. Some carried signs likening Putin to Hitler.

World Israel News contributed to this report.