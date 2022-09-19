1,000 Israeli speed daters gearing up for Guinness world record

The current world record for the largest speed-dating event was a 2019 date night in Ireland that saw 964 participants.



By Lauren Marcus, World Israel News

Israeli speed dating organizers are aiming to smash a Guinness World Record and hold the largest-ever event of its kind, with 500 women and 500 men expected to meet for hyper-fast matchmaking in Tel Aviv later this week.

Each participant will meet at least 20 other people during the event on Thursday. Singles will also have the opportunity to mingle during 4- and 8-km runs and live performances from Israeli musical artists, according to a Ynet report.

“I saw it on television and wanted to give it a shot,” Omer Sion, who will participate in the event, told Ynet. “I’m searching for love. It’s very hard to find love through your daily routine nowadays, mainly because I don’t like dating apps.”

He added that “it’s important for me to talk to someone before going on a date. That’s why speed-dating works well for me: it’s a chance to look at each other and see if we are a good fit or not.”

Linoy Shir, who will also participate in the event, told Ynet that she was intrigued by the out-of-the-box nature of speed dating.

“I signed up as part of an effort to search for a partner in creative ways,” she said.

“I think every way to find love is valid, you cannot know where it may come from. And, if there’s a chance of us breaking the world record – that’s very cool.”

In February 2021, Israeli farmer Tzachi Arieli earned the world record for the world’s heaviest strawberry. The fruit weighed 289 grams (10.19 oz), which is heavier than an iPhone XR, and five times heavier than a normal strawberry.

In August 2009, the Nazareth Halva Factory in northern Israel earned the title for the world’s biggest halva, a traditional Middle Eastern desert which is made from a thick sesame or flour base.

The giant halva tipped the scales at 3,811 kg (8,402 lb) and measured 206.4 meters (677.16 ft) long by 46 cm (1.51 ft) wide.