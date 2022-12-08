Jenin: 3 terrorists eliminated in shootout with IDF

IDF forces eliminate three Arab terrorists during gun battle in northern Samaria arrest operation.

Pesach Benson, TPS

Three armed Palestinian Arab terrorists were killed in a heavy shootout with Israeli soldiers in Jenin in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Israeli Defense Forces entered the city and adjacent refugee camp looking to arrest three Palestinian terror suspects when the soldiers came under fire.

The three Palestinians killed were identified by Palestinian media as Tariq Aldamj, Siddiqui Zakarneh and Atta Shilbi. Photos of the three circulating on social media showed the men posing with guns.

No Israeli forces were injured. The three fugitives sought by the soldiers were arrested and transferred to the Shin Bet for questioning.

In other counter-terror raids across Judea and Samaria, 12 Palestinians were arrested and weapons were seized.

In an ongoing sweep against terror in Judea and Samaria, the IDF has thwarted 500 terror attacks and arrested more than 2,500 suspects. Operation Wave Breaker was launched by the IDF following a surge of Palestinian terror attacks in the spring which killed 19 people. Overall, 31 people have been killed in Palestinian terror attacks in 2022.