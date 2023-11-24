39 Arab terrorists to be freed in Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria as part of hostage deal

Israel to release 24 female terrorists and 15 male teenage terrorists from Jerusalem and Judea and Samaria, in exchange for freeing of 13 Israeli women and children by Hamas.

By World Israel News Staff

Thirty-nine Arab terrorists held in Israeli prisons will be released Friday afternoon, as part of the hostage deal between Hamas and Israel.

Under the terms of the deal, brokered by Qatar and the U.S., one Israeli captive abducted during the October 7th invasion of southwestern Israel will be freed for every three jailed terrorists granted an early release by Israel.

Thirteen Israeli women and children are set to be returned to Israel Friday starting at 4:00 p.m., while 24 female Arab terrorists and 15 male teenage terrorists are released from incarceration in Israel.

All 39 of the terrorists set for release Friday are from either Jerusalem, or Judea and Samaria.

The freed terrorists will be transferred to the custody of the International Red Cross at Israel’s Ofer military jail northwest of Jerusalem.

“After the Red Cross receives the prisoners, the ones from Jerusalem will go to Jerusalem and the ones from the West Bank will gather in Betunia municipal council where their families will be waiting,” Qadura Fares, commissioner of jailed Palestinian terrorists told Reuters.

A ceasefire went into effect between Israel and Hamas at 7:00 a.m. Friday, and is scheduled to last four days, with an option open to extend it to a maximum of 10 days.

During the initial four-day ceasefire, 50 Israeli captives will be released, at a rate of 12-13 per day, with three times as many Arab terrorists released each day.

After the first four days, the ceasefire can be extended in exchange for the release of at least ten additional captives per day.