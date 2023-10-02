‘Aggressive, reactionary’ – Iran slams Saudi-Israel peace talks

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi sits during his press conference in Tehran, Aug. 29, 2022. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)

Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi frames potential Jerusalem-Riyadh peace deal as “a stab in the back to Palestinians.”

By World Israel News Staff

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi slammed ongoing negotiations between Israel and Saudi Arabia aimed at achieving a peace agreement.

“Normalizing relations with the Zionist regime is a reactionary and regressive move by any government in the Islamic world,” Raisi said during the International Islamic Unity Summit in Tehran.

“The only option for all the fighters in the occupied land and the Islamic world is to resist and stand against the enemies,” Raisi continued, stressing the importance of Jerusalem being “liberated” from Israeli sovereignty.

The Iranian leader criticized the Saudis for what he implied was weakness on the part of the Gulf Kingdom.

“No concerned people in Palestine, Lebanon, and other Islamic countries are talking about compromise,” he said.

The Islamic world should focus on “resistance and standing against the enemy,” Raisi said, which will ultimately lead to Israeli defeat.

While speaking to the media at the United Nations General Assembly in September, Raisi said any “relationships between regional countries and the Zionist regime would be a stab in the back of the Palestinians.”

An historic normalization agreement between Jerusalem and Riyadh, brokered by the U.S., appears to be on the horizon.

U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said on Friday that the Jewish State and Gulf Kingdom already have a basic framework in place for a peace deal.

“All sides have hammered out, I think, a basic framework for what, you know, what we might be able to drive at,” Kirby said.

“ As in any complex arrangement, as this will inevitably be, everybody is going to have to do something. And everybody is going to have to compromise on some things,” he added.

Last week, Tourism Minister Haim Katz became the first Israeli Cabinet minister to be granted an entry visa by the Saudi government, arriving in Riyadh to participate in a conference of the United Nations World Tourism Organization