Alex Soros mocks fellow billionaires: ‘Bunch of nice Jewish boys who kind of gamed the system’

Alex Soros and Huma Abedin in the White House for a state dinner hosted by foremer president Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Soros “says his priority remains power, however, the Democrats can attain it,” New York magazine reported. His goal, meanwhile, is “to prevent more winning” from US President Donald Trump and Republicans.

By Matthew Xiao, The Washington Free Beacon

Alex Soros, the heir to multibillionaire Democratic megadonor George Soros, in an interview mocked the founders of Facebook and Uber for having “really believed their own bullshit” and groaned at the mention of a climate group that his family has bankrolled for years.

Facebook and Uber founders are “a bunch of nice Jewish boys who kind of gamed the system and, ‘Oh, let’s not become doctors, lawyers; I’m helping the world by putting taxis out of business,'” Alex Soros, who is Jewish, told New York magazine as he sat in an Uber en route to a museum exhibition in New York.

Unlike Soros, who now oversees his father’s $20 billion political empire, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Uber founders Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp grew up in relatively ordinary households and did not inherit their fortunes.

Soros, known for his lavish lifestyle, ties to political elites, and relationship with former US secretary of state’s Hillary Clinton’s confidante Huma Abedin, took over his father’s empire in 2022 — frustrating many longtime insiders, who had expected his older, more measured half-brother to inherit the role, according to New York magazine.

George Soros is one of the biggest donors to liberal causes through his Open Society Foundations, spending more than $18 billion of his fortune on everything from soft-on-crime prosecutors to a fake news network to anti-Israel nonprofits.

When one of those groups, the environmentalist Sunrise Movement, came up during the interview, Alex Soros made a face and groaned. “What the hell did they do, by the way?” he said.

The Soros family’s Democracy PAC has donated hundreds of thousands to Sunrise Movement alone, including $250,000 during the 2020 election cycle, the Washington Free Beacon reported at the time.

Both Soros and his father are “result-driven,” he told the magazine—”we like to win.”