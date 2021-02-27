Amid corona surge, Palestinians announce 12-day lockdown

While the Palestinian Authority spend hundreds of millions of dollars a year paying terrorists to kill and maim Israeli civilians, it has secured a paltry amount of corona vaccine for the population it rules.

By World Israel News and AP



The Palestinian Authority (PA) announced a 12-day lockdown in the areas it controls in Judea and Samaria.

Arab towns in the region are facing a surge in coronavirus cases, including new variants.

PA Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced the lockdown, which includes shutting down schools, a nighttime curfew and ban on travel to other governorates.

On Saturday, the Health Ministry reported 1,472 new infections in areas it controls in Judea and Samaria. The confirmed death toll is 1,476 people.

The Palestinian Authority secured 10,000 doses of vaccines from Russia and began its limited inoculation drive. Israel delivered 2,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and is slated to provide 3,000 more shots.

It is the PA’s obligation to vaccinate the Palestinian population, not Israel’s responsibility.

Israel has administered at least one dose of Pfizer vaccine on over half of its population.

While the PA spends hundreds of millions of dollars a year paying terrorists who kill and maim Israeli civilians, its healthcare system lags behind. The PA’s pay-for-slay program, which is illegal under U.S. and Israeli law, also provides stipends to family members of terrorists killed while committing their crimes.