‘An experiment’: Yeshiva University opens MA program for Christians

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

In a first, Yeshiva University (YU) is opening a Master’s program this fall specifically for Christian students in a bid to deepen philosemites’ knowledge of the Jewish roots of their religion.

Set in the Bernard Revel Graduate School of Jewish Studies, the eight members of the first class will study biblical Hebrew, Jewish history, Bible, post-Biblical literature, and attend a course on Jewish-Christian relations.

The Orthodox Jewish school instituted the two-year program as a joint venture with the Philos Project, a Christian group whose religious outlook is that of deep respect for Judaism as Christianity’s “older brother.” Politically, it defends Israel’s right to exist in peace and promotes Christian rights in the Near East. Its partner, the Passages Israel program, takes Christian college student leaders on nine-day trips to intensify their connection to the Holy Land.

“The Hebraic Studies Program for Christian Students fits perfectly into the mission of the Bernard Revel Graduate School of Jewish Studies and the broader mission of Yeshiva University – which is focused on a commitment to using the tools of the academy to enhance understanding of Jewish religious and cultural heritage,” said Revel Dean Daniel Rynhold.

“Christian students will hopefully gain a deeper appreciation and understanding of the Hebraic roots of Christianity, which would be helpful to emerging religious and cultural leaders as well as encourage further understanding and cooperation between faiths,” he continued. “It will also break down barriers and promote dialogue between Jews and Christians, as we witness people from different faiths sitting with each other, learning about each other’s faiths, and recognizing their common humanity.”

The language studies already began in June online for the eight inaugural students, only three of whom will be physically attending class in the fall. The rest will continue learning virtually. They come from California, Nebraska, Texas, Virginia, and even Mozambique. Two-thirds of the $35,000 cost is being subsidized jointly by YU and Philos.

Philos Project founder Robert Nicholson told JTA that the course is in many ways “an experiment” to see if Christians and Orthodox Jews can study together, but “just the mere fact of forging a partnership with an Orthodox institution, to me, is a way of moving the ball down the field in Jewish-Christian relations.”

The late renowned Rabbi Joseph B. Soloveichik, known as the father of Modern Orthodoxy, headed YU’s RIETS program and ordained over 2,000 rabbis. He was adamantly opposed to interfaith dialogue.

In his 1964 essay “Confrontation,” he wrote, “We cooperate with the members of other faith communities in all fields of constructive human endeavor.” However, “it is important that religious or theological logos should not be employed as the medium of communication between two faith communities.”