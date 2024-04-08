WATCH: Canada’s opposition leader expresses commitment to fight against pervasive antisemitism April 8, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-canadas-opposition-leader-expresses-commitment-to-fight-against-pervasive-antisemitism/ Email Print Pierre Poilievre also affirmed Israel’s fight against Hamas and called for the unconditional release of all the hostages. Thank you,@PierrePoilievre for your powerful and encouraging words. With leaders Like you, who haven't lost their moral compass, Canada is headed in the right direction 🇮🇱🇨🇦@MelissaLantsman pic.twitter.com/DYvuSPd8SL— עמיחי שיקלי – Amichai Chikli (@AmichaiChikli) April 8, 2024 CanadaJustin TrudeauPierre Poilievrepro-Israel