ANARCHY: Israeli minister, elderly mother threatened by anti-government protesters

May Golan, Israeli minister for the Advancement of the Status of Women, and her 76-year-old mother were attacked verbally and physically by a mob of anti-judicial reform protesters on Monday at Ben Gurion Airport while sitting at a restaurant.

Golan, 37, protected her mother with her body from two anarchists who cursed, screamed and threatened, her Twitter post says.

Field security arrived at the scene, and the threatening situation ended when half of the people at the terminal stood up and applauded the minister’s mother, who refused to be bullied into leaving.

The officer on duty reportedly injured his hand during the violence.