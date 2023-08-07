ANARCHY: Israeli minister, elderly mother threatened by anti-government protesters August 7, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/anarchy-israeli-minister-elderly-mother-threatened-by-anti-government-protesters/ Email Print May Golan, Israeli minister for the Advancement of the Status of Women, and her 76-year-old mother were attacked verbally and physically by a mob of anti-judicial reform protesters on Monday at Ben Gurion Airport while sitting at a restaurant. Golan, 37, protected her mother with her body from two anarchists who cursed, screamed and threatened, her Twitter post says. Field security arrived at the scene, and the threatening situation ended when half of the people at the terminal stood up and applauded the minister’s mother, who refused to be bullied into leaving. The officer on duty reportedly injured his hand during the violence. לאיזה עוד שפל וריקבון יגיעו אותם אנרכיסטים?! לתקוף מילולית ופיזית את אמא שלי בת ה-76 זה קו אדום כהה ולכן נאלצתי להגן עליה בגופי! הנחמה היחידה מהאירוע המביש הזה היא מחיאות הכפיים שקיבלתי מעשרות הנוסעים שצפו במתרחש וגם הזדעזעו ועודדו אותי להמשיך ולשבת במקום בו אני ואימי אכלנו. אף… https://t.co/ENPDDyuPch — May Golan מאי גולן (@GolanMay) August 7, 2023 Anarchistsanti-government protestBen Gurion AirportMay Golan