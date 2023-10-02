Ancient Torah manuscript displayed at book fair in Saudi Arabia

An ancient Torah scroll was displayed at the Riyadh international book fair on Thursday, September 28, 2023 (Twitter/@AzeezLazez)

The rare 16th century manuscript was a huge drew at Riyadh’s major cultural event.

By World Israel News Staff

The Riyadh International Book Fair, a highlight in the annual cultural calendar, unveiled a significant exhibit this year: a 500-year-old Torah scroll.

The artifact, which captured the attention of attendees, is one of 26 ancient manuscripts on display at the event.

The explanation accompanying the scroll reads that it is “a scroll of leather…of the Torah in Hebrew. Length: (40 meters x 90 cm). It dates back to the 16th century AD, according to estimates.” It does not mention where the scroll came from.

The historical manuscripts on display hail from esteemed institutions such as the King Abdulaziz Complex for Endowment Libraries, the King Salman Library at King Saud University, and the King Fahd National Library.

The book fair, which opened to public audiences on Thursday, has gathered nearly 1,800 global publishing houses and features 800 pavilions. It anticipates hosting approximately a million visitors during its tenure.

The fair, spanning an expansive 46,000 square meters, is recognized as the Arab world’s largest in terms of cultural diversity and inclusivity.