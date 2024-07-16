Anti-Israel radicals cause $40,000 in damage to NYC subway turnstiles

They accused ‘Zionists’ of collecting information on the public through the turnstiles and then controlling the public.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Anti-Israel radicals attacked turnstiles at New York City subways, alleging they were part of a “Zionist” conspiracy and caused $40,000 of damage, according to the Jewish Chronicle.

The group, which calls itself the Transit Liberation Front, damaged the turnstiles after an Atlanta-based group called the Black Revolutionaries called for a “summer of resistance” against the US and Israel.

The “Summer of Resistance called for “a sustained, militant, and decentralized campaign targeting the multitude of appendages of the settler-colonial so-called United States, its Zionist client government, and their many accomplices in promoting a genocidal agenda in Palestine that is killing tens of thousands.”

The Transit Liberation Front targeted the turnstiles because they believed the Metropolitan Transportation System was trying to “shove” the contactless system “down New Yorkers’ collective throat.”

The group also said they have targeted the turnstiles because of a “contract between the MTA and Cubic Corporation.”

The Cubic Corporation is a US-based company owned by Veritas, a private equity firm that also has in its portfolio Peraton, “which is working with the Department of Homeland Security to build HART.”

The Transit Liberation Front said HART is “facilitating DHS’s campaign of terror against immigrants and communities of color.”

The group also said the turnstiles would be used by “Zionists” to monitor and control the public.

“This database, of course, will soon be open to Zionist security forces through DHS’s Enhanced Border Security Partnership, which promises rapid mutual biometric intelligence sharing among the Zionist entity, US, UK, and EU.”

The accused “Zionists” of collecting information on the public through the turnstiles and then controlling the public.

They referred to the use of turnstiles in a subway station as “an occupation.”

“We may not yet face the same violence in the metropole as we see at the margins, but as the resistance grows and the intifada is globalized, they are certainly getting ready in case we get too rowdy, too ungovernable. We are the frogs in the slowly heating pot,” said the Transit Liberation Front.