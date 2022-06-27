Anti-Semitic activist campaigned with multiple Democrats over the past year

Mahel Abdel Qader, who is close to Rep. Rashida Tlaib, posted claims that “satanic” Jews control the media and are not real Jews.

By Mike Wagenheim, JNS

An anti-Israel activist who shared a number of social media posts with anti-Semitic content has campaigned with multiple Democrats over the past year.

Mahel Abdel Qader has come under fire for repeatedly promoting anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

In 2017, he shared a graphic that included the names of dozens of Jewish members of Congress, implying that they have a dual loyalty to Israel and the United States.

The Daily Caller reported that, in 2018, Qader shared an anti-Semitic video that claimed Jews are “satanic” and control the media.

The video also dipped into Holocaust denial, questioning whether six million Jews died at the hands of the Nazis. It also claimed that Jews aren’t actually Jewish, but rather invented their historical claims to Israel.

In another post, Qader accused Israeli settlers of training children “to terrorize Palestinian civilians.”

He also posted a picture of a sign that showed former U.S. President Donald Trump wearing a yarmulke while holding a Hanukkah menorah and an Israeli flag. The sign said, “Hey Donald, we thought you said America First!”

Qader also put up multiple posts that promote boycotts of Israel.

According to a Fox News Digital report, Qader served on the host committees of multiple fundraisers for New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ campaign.

He also joined Adams on a Zoom call to discuss the campaign, according to a post on Qader’s now-deleted Instagram page.

In addition, Qader attended a New York City fundraiser last month for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is running for reelection.

Several weeks ago, he was on the host committee of a virtual fundraiser for Rev. Jesse Jackson’s son Jonathan Jackson, who is running for Congress in Illinois’ First Congressional District.

In promotional material for the fundraiser, Qader wrote on his Instagram page, “Jonathan Jackson son of Jesse Jackson/Chicago is running for congress and needs our support. He is a staunch supporter of Palestine, Palestinians and our Arab-American community.”

Qader has also participated in fundraisers with members of the far-left group of Democratic House members known as “The Squad.” Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) took part in a virtual Zoom fundraiser with Qader last September.

In early November, Qader posted a flier for a fundraising reception for Bush hosted by the St. Louis Palestine Solidarity Committee and the Muslim Community of St. Louis.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), who has close ties to Qader, has participated in several events with him during her time in Congress, including a fundraiser last September. The day after the fundraiser, Qader posted a picture of himself with Tlaib on a Manhattan rooftop.

Qader served as chairman of the Tlaib campaign’s finance committee during her successful 2018 congressional run and was presented with a medal by Tlaib for his service.

In response to concerns about his anti-Semitic activities, Qader said he has “great respect for the religion and the Jewish people,” adding that there is “no such thing as ‘fake Jews.’” He denied that he had claimed otherwise, despite the evidence from his Facebook posts.

A source in Adams’ office, who is not authorized to speak to the media, said Adams had attempted to build a wide coalition of supporters from across the demographic spectrum and that his strong support for and relationship with the New York Jewish community and Israel is clear.

The offices of Ellison, Bush and Tlaib did not respond to requests for comment.