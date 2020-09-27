Anti-Semitic Women’s March leader calls Kentucky attorney general ‘sell-out negro’

“Daniel Cameron is no different than the sell-out negroes that sold our people into slavery and helped white men to capture our people,” Mallory said.

By Josh Christenson, Washington Free Beacon

Women’s March cofounder Tamika Mallory on Friday said Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron (R.) was a “sell-out negro” for not charging officers in the death of Breonna Taylor.

“Daniel Cameron is no different than the sell-out negroes that sold our people into slavery and helped white men to capture our people, to abuse them, and to traffic them while our women were raped, while our men were raped by savages,” Mallory said during a news conference held by Benjamin Crump, an attorney representing Taylor’s family.

“That is who you are, Daniel Cameron. You are coward. You are a sellout. And you were used by the system to harm your own mama.”

Mallory repeated the same racial slur used earlier in the week by CNN pundit Sophia A. Nelson to deride Cameron, who is the first African-American attorney general in Kentucky.

Race-based attacks on him have come following a grand jury’s decision Wednesday not to indict police officers for the death of Breonna Taylor, although one is being charged with wanton endangerment.

Protests erupted in Louisville following the grand jury’s decision, escalating overnight and leading to two police officers being shot.

Mallory’s racial views have stirred controversy in the past, and her anti-Semitic comments helped lead to the Democratic National Committee withdrawing its sponsorship of the Women’s March.

She and fellow organizer Bob Bland defended Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan and reportedly parroted his contention that Jewish people led the American slave trade.

Left-leaning critics have scorned Cameron since his appearance at the Republican National Convention in August. Cameron notably rebuked Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for saying African Americans who don’t vote for him “ain’t black.”

“You can’t tell me how to vote because of the color of my skin,” he said.