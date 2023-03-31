AOC takes photo with Orthodox woman who filed ethics complaint against her, here’s what happened next

New York congresswoman slams Orthodox Jewish woman behind the conservative ‘Libs of TikTok’ account as ‘super transphobic’ after posing with her for a photograph.

By World Israel News Staff

New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez met briefly with the Orthodox Jewish creator of a conservative social media account, before denouncing her as being “super transphobic.”

Chaya Raichik, creator of the popular “Libs of TikTok” account on Twitter, traveled to the Capitol on Thursday to meet with Ocasio-Cortez, after the congresswoman accused Raichik of lying.

The Democratic lawmaker made the accusation at a February 8th hearing of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, disputing a 2022 tweet by the Libs of TikTok handle that Boston Children’s Hospital offers hysterectomies for children.

“Are you aware… that from August 11th to August 16th that account posted false information about Boston Children’s Hospital claiming that they were providing hysterectomies to children?” Ocasio-Cortez asked a former Twitter executive during the February 8th hearing.

Raichik appeared in person at the Capitol to file an ethics complaint at Ocasio-Cortez’s congressional office.

Hoping to meet with the congresswoman, Raichik was disappointed to learn that Ocasio-Cortez was not present at the time of her visit.

Just before she left the Capitol, however, Raichik spotted the lawmaker, and seized on the opportunity, securing a photo opportunity with Ocasio-Cortez.

Immediately after taking a joint photograph, Raichik informed Ocasio-Cortez that she had just filed an ethics complaint with her office, prompting the congresswoman to storm off, calling Raichik “super transphobic.”

“I just delivered an ethics complaint to your office because you lied about me in a committee hearing,” Raichik said.

“Oh, hi. You’re actually super transphobic and I never want to share a space with you,” Ocasio-Cortez said in response.