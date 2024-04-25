WATCH: Speaker Johnson at Columbia – ‘Jewish students will never have to stand alone’ April 25, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-speaker-johnson-at-columbia-jewish-students-will-never-have-to-stand-alone/ Email Print Antisemites have created an encampment on college grounds preventing normal studies from happening. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson visits @Columbia University:"Neither Israel nor these Jewish students on this campus will ever stand alone." pic.twitter.com/z2NVaSh3M8— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 24, 2024 AntisemitismColumbia UniversityMike Johnson