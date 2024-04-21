Biden provides sanctions relief to Iran, sanctions Israeli army

President Joe Biden speaks on the US banking system after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, March 13, 2023. (Shutterstock)

This is unprecedented and unsurprising.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

Despite completely open support for Hamas and its atrocities by the Palestinian Authority, the Biden administration keeps demanding funds for the terrorist entity and refuses to impose new sanctions.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration moving to impose sanctions on a battalion of the Israeli Defense Forces.

While you’ll hear all sorts of rationalizations in the media for imposing sanctions on the IDF’s Netzah Yehuda Battalion, actually undertaken at the behest of an Iran lobby-backed senator, the same administration has pushed uncritically for foreign aid to…

1. The Iraqi military whose Shiite-backed government is actively killing American soldiers

2. The Pakistani military which was harboring Osama bin Laden

3. The Palestinian Authority’s security forces

The same administration that continues to provide billions in sanctions relief for Iran, imposes sanctions on Israel.