Arab rioters infiltrate Jewish town near Hebron

Rioters vandalize property, destroy equipment after breaking into Jewish town in Judea during Shabbat.

By TPS

The Mount Hebron spokesman’s office reported that on Shabbat (Saturday) about 30 Arab rioters managed to infiltrate the town of Otniel in Judea, south of Hebron. The rioters were spotted before they entered the settlement and its security patrol was waiting for them when they crossed into the town. The head of Otniel’s security called the IDF for help. .

The rioters reportedly vandalized property, damaged equipment, and destroyed a tent used by the local youth for prayer and Bible study.

Military and security forces arrived at the scene and removed the rioters with non-lethal measures used to disperse demonstrations. Two of them attacked soldiers and were arrested.

Some Otniel residents were also reportedly detained for questioning.

“We take the incident very seriously. Already during Shabbat, the council’s teams and its chairman worked to help the residents who were detained for investigation and to disperse the riot,” said the local council in its statement.

“The IDF and the civilian security system are conducting a comprehensive in-depth investigation while deriving practical implications for the protection of the settlement,” it added.