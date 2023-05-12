As Gaza terrorists pound southern Israel with rockets, newspaper laments Gaza casualties

Israeli Arabs and left wing activists in Haifa protest against Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, May 11, 2023. (Shir Torem/Flash90)

Israeli news outlets take aim at Israel airstrikes that killed top Islamic Jihad terrorists, including mastermind of massacre of pregnant Israeli woman and her four daughters.

By World Israel News Staff

The Israeli newspaper Yediot Aharonot sparked controversy Wednesday with a headline that took aim at Israel’s targeted killing of three high-ranking Islamic Jihad terrorists.

Rather than focusing on the targeted terrorists, the newspaper chose to highlight the other casualties of the attack, lamenting in the headline that “10 innocent people were killed in Gaza.” The newspaper highlighted the names of the individuals and emphasized that “four women and four children lost their lives.”

A resident of Lod, Meir Layosh, took to Twitter in response, noting that one of the three terrorists killed in the strikes was responsible for the murder of a pregnant Israeli woman and her four daughters 19 years ago.

“When they mention ‘innocent’ people killed in Gaza, remember that one of those eliminated planned the murder of Tali Hatuel and her four daughters in 2004.”

The Torat Lehima organization pointed out that during the “Breaking Dawn” operation in 2022, 18 civilians died as a result of IDF strikes, yet Yediot Aharonot did not feature such headlines.

“The progressive left doesn’t care about Arabs or Jews, it cares only about power, money and control,” the group said.

A second Israeli media outlet, Channel 13, ran a headline which the channel later retracted and apologized for. The controversial headline read: “With the prime minister’s consent, women and children were killed in last night’s strike.”

MK Keti Shitrit (Likud) slammed Channel 13 for the headline.

“The hatred for the prime minister on this channel had made them lose their minds. No Israeli flag can cover up this disgrace. Be ashamed of yourselves!”