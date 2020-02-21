Attempted stabbing in Jerusalem: Palestinian woman in custody

The assailant yelled “Allahu Akbar” before attempting to stab a man at a popular Jerusalem promenade.

By World Israel News Staff

A Palestinian woman from eastern Jerusalem was stopped by passersby when she attempted a stabbing attack at the popular Armon Hanatziv promenade in the city.

“She yelled Allahu Akbar and tried to stab the man,” recounted Itzik Atiah, who grabbed the woman, Ynet reported.

“A man was shouting, and the woman was struggling when I arrived. I punched her and she fell down.” said United Hatzalah paramedic Yehiel Maiberg, the news site said.

“I was walking [at the promenade] when I heard shouting,” Maiberg said, according to Arutz 7. “Some civilians were frightened by a woman brandishing a knife. I ran towards her and knocked the knife out of her hand. At the same time I was calling the United Hatzalah station to dispatch police to the scene. With the help of other civilians, we managed to overpower her and hold her until police arrived.”

Earlier, IDF soldiers prevented a suspected car-ramming attack in the Arab village of Beitin, near Ramallah, TPS reported. The driver was shot when he accelerated twards an IDF checkpoint. No soldiers were injured.