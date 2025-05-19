BBC drops Lineker over Zionist ‘rats’ post backlash

The British ex-soccer star won’t host the World Cup after repeatedly sharing antisemitic propaganda.

By World Israel News Staff

BBC sports host and former soccer player Gary Lineker is leaving the network “by mutual agreement” after some 26 years, following multiple instances in which he has posted anti-Israel and antisemitic propaganda on his social media accounts.

Lineker’s announcement that he will no longer work for the network comes on the heels of a social media post in which he likened Zionists to rats, sparking outrage among British Jews and their supporters.

The ex-soccer star posted a video by anti-Israel lawyer Diana Buttu, which he captioned “Zionism explained in two minutes.”

Alongside the clip was a cartoon illustration of a rat, which evoked Nazi propaganda comparing Jews to vermin.

As a presenter employed by the UK’s official public broadcaster, Lineker has repeatedly violated BBC policies by posting content that incites racial and ethnic hatred, Jewish advocacy groups have long complained.

“I take full responsibility for this mistake,” Lineker claimed several days after his post triggered intense public backlash.

“I would never knowingly share anything antisemitic. It goes against everything I believe in.”

While Lineker’s tenure at the BBC was set to end in several months, his early departure means that he will not host future events he was expected to broadcast, including the 2026 World Cup and the 2025-2026 FA Cup.

“Gary acknowledged his position at the BBC, anchoring the most prestigious tournament in world football, was untenable, and he will not be hosting the World Cup,” a source told UK outlet The Sun.

“He offered to step down at the end of the season, and did not want the BBC – an organization he still holds in the highest of esteem – dragged into any further controversy,” they added.

“He remains absolutely devastated by the recent turn of events and is deeply regretful about how his post was interpreted. His last Match of the Day will air on Sunday now and he won’t be back.”