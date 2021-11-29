BBC soccer analyst compares game loss to ‘Holocaust’ on live TV Ball with West Ham United football club logo hits football goal net. (Novikov Aleksey/Shutterstock) Ball with West Ham United football club logo hits football goal net. (Novikov Aleksey/Shutterstock) BBC soccer analyst compares game loss to ‘Holocaust’ on live TV After backlash from fans, former West Ham United player Carlton Cole apologized.

By World Israel News Staff. A BBC 5 soccer analyst compared losing a game to the Holocaust on live TV on Sunday, British media outlet Jewish News reported.

The analyst, former West Ham United player Carlton Cole, said that if his former team were to lose to its rival team Manchester City in their Premier League away game, they would face “a Holocaust.”

He later apologized on TV for the inappropriate comment after it drew backlash from fans.

A similar incident occurred several weeks prior when the Bristol Rovers manager soccer team compared the team’s loss to the Holocaust in an interview.

Many UK Holocaust education and memorial organizations publicly spoke out against the incident at the time, including Karen Pollock, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust and the Bristol Holocaust Memorial Day Steering Group.