Ben-Gvir announces visit this week to Temple Mount

By World Israel News Staff

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir informed police Sunday evening that he intends to go up to the Temple Mount in the coming days, for the first time since the swearing-in of the new government, Hebrew-language media reported.

His visit to the Mount, Judaism’s holiest site and Islam’s third holiest, would require increased planning from police for it to pass quietly. The issue will reportedly be discussed with police on Monday.

In the past, there were cases when police opposed the ascent of members of the public to the Temple Mount for security reasons, but this time, the reports indicate, they are preparing to secure the visit by Ben-Gvir, who now dictates policy in this regard.

Earlier reports suggested he planned to go this coming Tuesday, which marks the 10th day of the Hebrew month of Tevet, but there was no confirmation. On that day, in the year 425 BCE, the armies of the Babylonian emperor Nebuchadnezzar laid siege to Jerusalem, which is seen as the beginning of a chain of events that ended with the destruction of the Holy Temple and the subsequent exiles.

“I thank all the media for the interest in the matter of going up to the Temple Mount. Indeed, the Temple Mount is an important issue, and as I said, I intend to go up to the Temple Mount,” Ben-Gvir tweeted following the announcement.

He added that he will update his schedule when he visits the site and that, until then, he would be delighted if the evening news broadcasts would begin with discussion of his ascent to the Mount.

Ahead of a visit to the Mount in March, in the wake of a string of Arab terror attacks, Ben Gvir said in a statement that he visits the flashpoint compound, which is the holiest site in Judaism, on the first day of each Hebrew calendar month and will not be deterred from making his usual ascent.

“Any attempt to prevent a Jewish MK from visiting the site will send a message of capitulation and surrender to terrorism and only further stoke the flames,” he declared.