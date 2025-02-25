Berlin chief rabbi welcomes new conservative chancellor Merz

“Mr. Merz is a close personal friend and a steadfast ally of Israel,” Rabbi Teichtal said.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

News of conservative Friedrich Merz’s electoral victory as the new German Chancellor was met with positive reactions from many Jews in Germany, including Berlin’s Chief Rabbi Yehuda Teichtal.

Rabbi Teichtal sent a personal letter to Merz, thanking him for his support for Germany’s Jewish community and his commitment to addressing rising antisemitism.

“Mr. Merz is a close personal friend and a steadfast ally of Israel,” Rabbi Teichtal said. “Over the years, he has welcomed us many times to discuss ways to strengthen Jewish life in Berlin. It has always been more than just a warm reception.”

The letter also emphasized Merz’s belief in Germany’s historical responsibility to support Israel and combat antisemitism.

In 2024, Merz expressed support for resuming arms shipments to Israel.

Every Chanukah, Merz ensures that a large menorah is displayed in front of his party’s headquarters, the Christian Democratic Union. He also attends lighting ceremonies with Rabbi Teichtal.

“After the lighting, Merz told me how happy he was that the menorah stood at party headquarters, but he was even more pleased to see Jewish life in Germany thriving,” Teichtal recalled.

“Congratulations, Friedrich Merz, on your electoral victory. Your friendship with the Jewish people and unwavering support for Israel are invaluable. Your commitment to fighting antisemitism and ensuring a prosperous Jewish future in Germany is truly inspiring,” he said.

The European Jewish Congress also welcomed Merz’s victory and the success of his Christian Democratic Union party. However, they expressed concern over the strong performance of the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party in the elections.

AfD was founded as an anti-euro party in 2013, but it has since shifted to adopt anti-immigration and nationalist stances. The party has called for moving beyond what they describe as a “cult of shame” regarding Nazi atrocities.

This position was echoed by party figures such as Alexander Gauland, who controversially referred to the Nazi period as “bird shit” in German history.

Despite this, Merz has ruled out cooperation with the AfD, viewing the party as a threat to democracy.

“We have fundamentally different views, particularly on foreign policy, security policy, and many other issues, including Europe, the euro, and NATO,” Merz stated. “You advocate for the opposite of what we believe in, so there will be no cooperation.”